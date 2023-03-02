Wholesale travel broker tops up cancellation cover to £50,000

Wholesale travel broker PJ Hayman has topped up its cancellation cover from £20,000 to £50,000 amid the rise of travel restrictions since Covid.

The age limit for the cover is also increasing from 75 to 85, meaning older customers can also benefit.

PJ Hayman works with brokers and schemes providers on travel insurance products.

The firm is owned by Lloyd’s broker Crispin Speers & Partners. PJ Hayman is a coverholder at Lloyd’s.

Managing director Peter Hayman said: “Due to the travel restrictions of the past few years, there is an increase in consumer demand for expensive ‘trip-of-a-lifetime’ holidays. Standard travel insurance often