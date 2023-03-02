Insurance Age

Wholesale travel broker tops up cancellation cover to £50,000

travel traffic lights
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Wholesale travel broker PJ Hayman has topped up its cancellation cover from £20,000 to £50,000 amid the rise of travel restrictions since Covid.

The age limit for the cover is also increasing from 75 to 85, meaning older customers can also benefit.

PJ Hayman works with brokers and schemes providers on travel insurance products.

The firm is owned by Lloyd’s broker Crispin Speers & Partners. PJ Hayman is a coverholder at Lloyd’s.

Managing director Peter Hayman said: “Due to the travel restrictions of the past few years, there is an increase in consumer demand for expensive ‘trip-of-a-lifetime’ holidays. Standard travel insurance often

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: