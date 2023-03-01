Insurance Age

Clear snaps up IFM Insurance Brokers

Mike Edgeley, group CEO of the Clear Group
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Clear Group has acquired Sheffield-based broker IFM Insurance Brokers.

IFM is a Chartered broker that works across the region, placing business from large manufacturing firms and SMEs through to tradesmen.

The broker has 24 staff and controls gross written premium of more than £12m.

Related Clear Group snaps up legal indemnities broker Goldman Sachs buys into Clear as ECI exits Aston Lark completes £320m Goldman Sachs deal

IFM managing director Mark Barlow, and fellow directors Alister Smith and Jamie Harvey, will join the Clear Group as it

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: