Clear snaps up IFM Insurance Brokers

Clear Group has acquired Sheffield-based broker IFM Insurance Brokers.

IFM is a Chartered broker that works across the region, placing business from large manufacturing firms and SMEs through to tradesmen.

The broker has 24 staff and controls gross written premium of more than £12m.

IFM managing director Mark Barlow, and fellow directors Alister Smith and Jamie Harvey, will join the Clear Group as it