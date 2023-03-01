CNA Hardy unveils new product for multinational businesses

CNA Hardy has launched a new package product solution for multinational businesses called Atlas.

The insurer is building on its existing suite of combined coverage products known as Package+.

It covers businesses in manufacturing, professional services and wholesale durable goods industries.

Launched today, Atlas is targeted towards clients with exposures in two or more countries with a turnover between $1m and $500m (£830,000 and £415.50m).

CNA claims Atlas provides flexible and comprehensive coverage that does away with the need for complex additional bolt-on endorsements.

