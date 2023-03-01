CNA Hardy unveils new product for multinational businesses
CNA Hardy has launched a new package product solution for multinational businesses called Atlas.
The insurer is building on its existing suite of combined coverage products known as Package+.
It covers businesses in manufacturing, professional services and wholesale durable goods industries.
Launched today, Atlas is targeted towards clients with exposures in two or more countries with a turnover between $1m and $500m (£830,000 and £415.50m).
CNA claims Atlas provides flexible and comprehensive coverage that does away with the need for complex additional bolt-on endorsements.
Jason
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Biba pitches holiday and residential park scheme with Binnacle
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a holiday and residential park scheme for its members with specialist provider Binnacle Insurance.
Howden confirms Reich takeover
Howden has confirmed Insurance Age’s exclusive story that it has bought Reich Insurance Group.
Clear snaps up IFM Insurance Brokers
Clear Group has acquired Sheffield-based broker IFM Insurance Brokers.
Bravo unveils ‘biggest transformation’ in broker network trading for two decades
Bravo has hailed its latest launch as “the biggest transformation” to how broker networks add value for members in the past 20 years.
BDP: Broking not a boys’ club, says SJL CEO Simon Lancaster
The broking sector is changing, and while there is still work to do, progress on closing the gender gap is being made, according to SJL Insurance Services founder and CEO Simon Lancaster.
Howden buys Reich
Howden has bought Reich Group for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.
Profits and turnover up at Reich in 2022
Reich Insurance Brokers increased revenue organically by 10.4% to £14.68m in the year to 31 March 2022.
Jensten Group snaps up schemes broker Darwin Clayton
Jensten Group has bought schemes broker Darwin Clayton for an undisclosed amount.