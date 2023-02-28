Accredited Europe looks to partner with UK MGAs as premium nears £500m

Randall and Quilter’s European program arm, the capacity backer of Policy Expert and Inperio, is looking to partner with UK managing general agencies.

Accredited Insurance (Europe), in 2022, held around £450m gross written premium through UK MGAs, making it one of the biggest capacity providers to underwriting agencies in the UK market.

Speaking to Insurance Age, R&Q management said they had the firepower for more MGA capacity deals in the UK, as long as the partner passed their due diligence.