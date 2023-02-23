The Broker Investment Group supports first broker acquisition since rebrand

The Broker Investment Group-backed Beam Insurance has snapped up a medical insurance broker, and has plans to ramp up acquisitions.

Beam has received backing from The Broker Investment Group, which is majority owned by Towergate founder Peter Cullum, for the purchase of Redditch-based AP Insurance Brokers.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, The Broker Investment Group rebranded in January bringing Cullum-backed Ataraxia and Minority Venture Partners under the same banner.

Growth plans

Beam has two more acquisitions in the pipeline, as it targets growing gross written premium from £13.75m to £20m-£25m by 2025. Its