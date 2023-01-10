Insurance Age

Start-up broker Prosura targets £10m GWP in five years

Jon Newall, managing director, Prosura
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Jon Newall’s start-up broker, Prosura, is targeting £10m of gross written premium within five years.

Newall began trading at the beginning of the year with his five-person team from an office in Wakefield.

Newall sold his shareholding in his former business, Lockyers, to Ethos Broking in 2018. He exited the firm in November 2020 after 25 years with the business.

Service and value 

Newall told Insurance Age: “Prosura is a business and lifestyle broker – so mid and high net worth personal lines is firmly in our plan.

Related Ex-Lockyers boss Newall in comeback broker Broker Network

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Broker

JMG Group buys two brokers

JMG Group has snapped up Southampton-based Knightsure Insurance Brokers and T I Alexander Insurance Brokers in Bo’ness in two separate deals.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: