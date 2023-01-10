Start-up broker Prosura targets £10m GWP in five years

Jon Newall’s start-up broker, Prosura, is targeting £10m of gross written premium within five years.

Newall began trading at the beginning of the year with his five-person team from an office in Wakefield.

Newall sold his shareholding in his former business, Lockyers, to Ethos Broking in 2018. He exited the firm in November 2020 after 25 years with the business.

Service and value

Newall told Insurance Age: “Prosura is a business and lifestyle broker – so mid and high net worth personal lines is firmly in our plan.

