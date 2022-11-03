Gallagher rebrands Innovu and buys Doyle Mahon in Ireland
Gallagher has bought Irish broker Doyle Mahon and revealed the Innovu deal is now fully integrated with the rebrand set to complete next Monday.
The consolidator expanded into Ireland with the purchase of Innovu in June and announced, a few days later, its plans to rebrand the commercial and personal lines company as Gallagher.
Founded in 2009 by Pat Doyle and Colm Mahon, Doyle Mahon is a commercial and agriculture insurance broker based in Ardcavan.
Ronan Foley, CEO of Gallagher in Ireland, said: “This is a great business with a well-established name in professional insurance broking built over the last 13 years. Its addition to
