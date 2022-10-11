RSA survey reveals underinsurance concern among brokers

Research which was conducted by Censuswide among 207 brokers on behalf of RSA last month, has revealed that 93% of brokers believe underinsurance poses a major threat to UK businesses during economic unrest.

RSA’s Broker Pulse found more than half of brokers surveyed have seen clients change policies as a result of the energy crisis and 60% of brokers cite economic uncertainty as their client’s most common concern.

In addition, 47% of brokers are seeing changes or cancellations made to insurance cover. High wage demands were also highlighted as a key issue for the businesses they cover.

Types of cover reduced

In attempts to cut costs, according to RSA, personal accident insurance is the most