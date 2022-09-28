Acrisure continues UK expansion with CRK Commercial Insurance Services buy
US-based Acrisure has made its second UK broker purchase with CRK Commercial Insurance Services, following the acquisition of Russell Scanlan.
The deal is expected to close at the start of October 2022.
Founded in 2000, CRK is a specialist schemes provider focusing on the manufacturing, engineering, rope access and HVAC industries.
Managing director Darren Wills and his management team will continue to lead the broker under the CRK brand as part of Acrisure UK retail.
President of Acrisure UK retail, Mark McIlquham commented: “I look forward to welcoming CRK to Acrisure. We are excited to collaborate with CRK and Darren. CRK is a
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- Analysis: Brokers, insurers and the FCA’s product governance - confusion reigns
- Zego doubling down on growth with 40 brokers
- Stark shortfall in fair value assessment requests from insurers
- RSA sets out strategic roadmap for 2025 with new "broker promise" vow
- Mark Coffey named personal lines and e-trade director at Premium Credit
- FCA pinpoints good and poor practices for orderly broker wind-downs
- One Call reports £6.25m fall in profit, despite rise in turnover