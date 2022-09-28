Acrisure continues UK expansion with CRK Commercial Insurance Services buy

US-based Acrisure has made its second UK broker purchase with CRK Commercial Insurance Services, following the acquisition of Russell Scanlan.

The deal is expected to close at the start of October 2022.

Founded in 2000, CRK is a specialist schemes provider focusing on the manufacturing, engineering, rope access and HVAC industries.

Managing director Darren Wills and his management team will continue to lead the broker under the CRK brand as part of Acrisure UK retail.

President of Acrisure UK retail, Mark McIlquham commented: “I look forward to welcoming CRK to Acrisure. We are excited to collaborate with CRK and Darren. CRK is a