Seventeen Group snaps up Broker Scotland

The broker operates out of central Glasgow and handles gross written premiums of £4.75m.

Broker Scotland was formed in 2013 by owners Scott Campbell and Louise Campbell, who will remain with the business in the existing offices alongside the wider team.

Seventeen Group, the parent firm of broker James Hallam, now employs over 350 staff across 12 offices within the UK and has over 80 staff in three locations in Scotland.

Paul Anscombe, chief executive of Seventeen Group, commented: “We are