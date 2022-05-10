Backpage - May 2022

Pet of the month

Bertie

Bertie is the pet of Alyson Stroyd, social media consultant at Aviva

“Bertie is a three-year-old Maltipoo rescue dog. He’s been with us for about two months and has settled in well to family home life – loving a good tummy rub! He’s fast become the perfect work buddy too – great for bouncing ideas off, making sure I get out for walks and bringing a great vibe to the home office!”

