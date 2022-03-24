Aston Lark buys Braddons
Aston Lark, currently backed by Goldman Sachs but soon to become part of Howden, has added specialist broker Braddons to its portfolio.
Established in 1994 by Steve and Catherine Solly, the business has focused on the construction and real estate sectors, growing from the privatisation of British Rail infrastructure and expansion of private finance initiative projects into schools, universities, the NHS and local authorities.
Braddons has since diversified into other niche sectors including
