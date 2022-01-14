Hubb targets £15m to £20m GWP for 2023

Challenger broker Hubb is hoping to hit up to £11m in grow written premium (GWP) before the end of this year and has plans to grow further and develop new business lines.

The broker’s founders, Mark Costello and Ed Halsey, spoke to Insurance Age this week about the business following its acquisition of insuretech Digital Fineprint just before Christmas.

The business was set up to focus on usage-based insurance for commercial customers and is believed to be the first of its kind for business