Lycetts on track to triple profits in 2021

Lycetts is seeing ‘significant’ increases in profit, according to the business’s chief executive officer, Charles Foster.

Having recently celebrated its 60th anniversary in October, the Ecclesiastical-owned broker is on track to surpass last year’s financial results and expand to new territories after a period of investment in IT and its people.

Foster is hoping that the profit the broker will report later this year should be about three times what it was in 2020, adding that the profit will