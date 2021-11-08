GRP-owned Premier Choice Healthcare buys PMI broker

Premier Choice Healthcare (PCH) has bought Bournemouth-based PMI intermediary Equity Health Solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is PCH’s second since it became part of GRP last year and follows its acquisition in January of the portfolio of SJA International.

Equity Health Solutions was established in 2016. According to GRP, the business works with the UK’s leading PMI providers to offer personal, business and international health insurance, and personal travel cover.

Growth

PCH