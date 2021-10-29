Should brokers go down the employee ownership route?

The employee ownership sector in the UK is on the rise, with the Employee Ownership Association reporting that 250 businesses moved to this model in the 18 months to June 2021.

But while there are a few brokers using this model, including Howden, Aston Lark and Ipswich-based Woodward Markwell, it seems take-up in the broking sector is relatively low.

Aston Lark group chief executive officer Peter Blanc told Insurance Age that he has supported employee ownership since he first became the