Aston Lark buys Bainbridge Collins in Birmingham

Aston Lark has bought Birmingham-based broker Bainbridge Collins for an undisclosed sum.

The move follows the consolidator’s purchase of Absolute Products in Leighton Buzzard last week.

Bainbridge Collins, which specialises in the mid corporate sector, was formed over 30 years ago and is led by managing director and founder Cyril Gallagher.

The team also offers a risk management service, providing advice and guidance on health and safety, and loss prevention measures.

Capability

Peter Blanc