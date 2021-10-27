Aston Lark buys Bainbridge Collins in Birmingham
Aston Lark has bought Birmingham-based broker Bainbridge Collins for an undisclosed sum.
The move follows the consolidator’s purchase of Absolute Products in Leighton Buzzard last week.
Bainbridge Collins, which specialises in the mid corporate sector, was formed over 30 years ago and is led by managing director and founder Cyril Gallagher.
The team also offers a risk management service, providing advice and guidance on health and safety, and loss prevention measures.
Capability
Peter Blanc
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Are you ready for Broker Expo?
- Percayso unveils no-code data enrichment product
- Geo expands political violence and terrorism cover
- NFP buys Wolverhampton broker
- QBE names Chris Wallace as executive director for the UK
- Biba hopes "win-win" flood directory will help improve industry reputation
- LawSure makes leadership changes