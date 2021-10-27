Insurance Age

Aston Lark buys Bainbridge Collins in Birmingham

birmingham
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aston Lark has bought Birmingham-based broker Bainbridge Collins for an undisclosed sum.

The move follows the consolidator’s purchase of Absolute Products in Leighton Buzzard last week.

Bainbridge Collins, which specialises in the mid corporate sector, was formed over 30 years ago and is led by managing director and founder Cyril Gallagher.

The team also offers a risk management service, providing advice and guidance on health and safety, and loss prevention measures.

Capability
Peter Blanc

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Are you ready for Broker Expo?
  2. Percayso unveils no-code data enrichment product
  3. Geo expands political violence and terrorism cover
  4. NFP buys Wolverhampton broker
  5. QBE names Chris Wallace as executive director for the UK
  6. Biba hopes "win-win" flood directory will help improve industry reputation
  7. LawSure makes leadership changes

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: