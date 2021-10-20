PIB expands into Spain

PIB Group has bought Spanish broker Cicor Internacional Correduria de Seguros y Reaseguros and its subsidiary, Global Marine.

This is PIB’s first acquisition in the Spanish market and builds on its existing presence in the Iberian Peninsula with its Acquinex operation.

The business stated that the acquisition is pending customary Spanish regulatory approvals and further consolidates its strategy of building a pan-European commercial insurance brokerage.

Culture

Brendan McManus, CEO for PIB