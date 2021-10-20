Insurance Age

Aston Lark buys Absolute Products in 24th deal of the year

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aston Lark has bought Leighton Buzzard-based broker Absolute Products for an undisclosed sum.

The consolidator stated that this is its 40th acquisition since it was formed in 2018 and its 24th deal this year. Its most recent purchase was Birmingham-based S Johnson & Company earlier this month.

Absolute Products was established in 2002 and provides service to private clients as well as a range of commercial products for businesses. The broker is led by directors Nicki O’Gorman and Paul Szirbik

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. FCA warns brokers have "failed to understand" impact of product governance rules
  2. People moves: 18-22 October 2021
  3. Allianz launches sustainable procurement charter
  4. Seventeen Group expects further growth in 2022
  5. Gallagher faces legal action over response to ransomware attack
  6. Motor premiums stabilise as telematics grows
  7. Obituary: Iain Winfield

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: