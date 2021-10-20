Aston Lark buys Absolute Products in 24th deal of the year

Aston Lark has bought Leighton Buzzard-based broker Absolute Products for an undisclosed sum.

The consolidator stated that this is its 40th acquisition since it was formed in 2018 and its 24th deal this year. Its most recent purchase was Birmingham-based S Johnson & Company earlier this month.

Absolute Products was established in 2002 and provides service to private clients as well as a range of commercial products for businesses. The broker is led by directors Nicki O’Gorman and Paul Szirbik