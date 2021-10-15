Gallagher faces legal action over response to ransomware attack

Gallagher has been criticised for taking over a year to contact individuals who were impacted by a cyber breach at the broker in September 2020.

The business took its global systems offline on 26 September last year after it was hit by a ransomware attack on its internal systems.

Gallagher is now facing a class action in the United States, which was filed by Jason Myers and ex Gallagher employee John Parsons, on behalf of “all others similarly situated”.

According to the claim, hackers