Bollington reveals final set of financial results before Gallagher takeover

Bollington Insurance Brokers has reported a 38% rise in turnover to £32.48m in the year ended 31 December 2020, up from £23.56m in 2019.

The business, which was bought by Gallagher at the beginning of this year, also posted an increase in pre-tax profit to £5.97m in 2020, compared to £4.60m in the preceding year.

In a filing on Companies House, the broker explained that the rise in turnover had been driven by a combination of growth in its underlying performance and acquisitions.

During the