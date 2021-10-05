Insurance Age

CMA launches investigation into Gallagher-Willis Re deal

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a phase one merger inquiry into Gallagher’s $3.25bn deal to buy the treaty reinsurance brokerage operations of Willis Towers Watson/Willis Re.

The deal was announced in August 2021, and at the time, Gallagher stated that the transaction was expected to close during the fourth quarter of this year.

At phase one, the CMA is considering whether a transaction could be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition.

