Aston Lark buys in Birmingham

Aston Lark has bought Birmingham-based broker S Johnson & Company for an undisclosed sum.

Johnsons was established in 1990 and is led by Steven Johnson and Graham Ettrick.

The broker provides commercial lines insurance and also specialises in insurance solutions for the music industry and the gun trade as well as high value personal household cover.

Music

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark Group CEO, said: “At Aston Lark we’re really proud of our Lark Music business, where we insure some of the world’s