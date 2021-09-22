DNA Insurance confirms cyber incident

Aston Lark-owned DNA Insurance Brokers has confirmed it has been the victim of a phishing attack.

In a communication seen by Insurance Age, the broker explained that a number of phishing emails had been sent from a staff member’s account. It urged recipients to delete the email without opening any attachments or links.

Hacker

Ian Jacob, group chief risk officer at Aston Lark, told Insurance Age: “In this case one email account has been hacked and the hacker got in and sent a number of emails