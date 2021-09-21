Butterworth Spengler seals first deal since becoming part of JMG Group

Butterworth Spengler has bought Gloucester-based Brunsdon Insurance for an undisclosed sum.

This is the Liverpool-headquartered broker’s first deal since becoming part of the JMG Group in March this year.

According to a statement, Brunsdon’s existing team of 17 will join Butterworth Spengler’s team of 30 employees.

The broker will keep its offices in Gloucester following the deal and it will also continue trading as Brunsdon Insurance.

In addition, Neville Mills, who has been managing