Aston Lark reveals second deal of the day

Aston Lark Ireland has bought Deanspoint Insurance Brokers, which trades as Abbey Murphy Insurance, for an undisclosed sum.

Abbey Murphy Insurance was established in 1983 and is based in Longford and Mullingar. It operates across both personal lines and commercial lines.

The business is led by the management team of Mike Winters, Celine Gill and Michael Gardiner, and has 14 staff.

Footprint

Robert Kennedy, Aston Lark Ireland CEO, said: “We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of Abbey