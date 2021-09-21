Aston Lark reveals second deal of the day
Aston Lark Ireland has bought Deanspoint Insurance Brokers, which trades as Abbey Murphy Insurance, for an undisclosed sum.
Abbey Murphy Insurance was established in 1983 and is based in Longford and Mullingar. It operates across both personal lines and commercial lines.
The business is led by the management team of Mike Winters, Celine Gill and Michael Gardiner, and has 14 staff.
Footprint
Robert Kennedy, Aston Lark Ireland CEO, said: “We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of Abbey
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- David Williams to leave Axa UK after 41 years
- Zurich replaces Axa as AIUA capacity provider
- Aviva appoints chief risk officer
- Biba launches scheme for media and entertainment sector
- Butterworth Spengler seals first deal since becoming part of JMG Group
- Aston Lark buys private medical insurance specialist
- Lucida names broking division CEO