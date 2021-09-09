PIB buys in Nottingham

PIB Group has bought Nottingham-based broker JRT Insurance Brokers, for an undisclosed sum.

The move follows its acquisition of Simply Insurance Services last week.

JRT was established in 2015 and is led by directors Richard Bright and Justin Thornhill. It has 14 staff and specialises in the construction, care, hospitality, and leisure industries.

The broker noted that it services local clients as well as larger national commercial clients in the care, property, construction, retail, telecoms