PIB's 2020 deal spend revealed

PIB Group has reported a 23% increase in revenue to £151.5m for the year ended 31 December 2020, up from £123.3m in 2019.

The consolidator said in a statement that its adjusted Ebitda had also increased by 41% to £37.7m (2019: £26.7m), while its gross written premium hit £1.52bn, up from £986m at the end of 2019.

In addition, the consolidator’s loss before tax grew to £24.7m in 2020, compared to a loss of £14.2m in the preceding year, according to a filing on Companies House.

PIB detailed