BLW to focus on broker partnerships following Lloyd's accreditation

BLW Insurance Brokers is aiming to grow its panel of regional brokers after becoming a registered Lloyd’s broker last month, according to chief executive officer Brett Sainty.

Sainty told Insurance Age that the wholesale broker, which currently works with 30 regional brokers across the UK, is now actively looking for more broker partners.

“We are looking at them geographically and don’t want them to clash with existing relationships,” he detailed.

“When we partner with brokers it’s a true