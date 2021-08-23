BLW becomes registered Lloyd's broker

BLW Insurance Brokers has become a registered Lloyd’s broker after its registration was confirmed by the Council of Lloyd’s, Insurance Age can reveal.

The business, which has been trading as a Lloyd’s coverholder since it was founded in 1971, noted that the move will give it direct access to underwriting expertise in the Lloyd’s global marketplace.

BLW was bought by S&G Risk Solutions in July 2020 and is owned by chief executive officer, Brett Sainty, and chief financial officer and chief