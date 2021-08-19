Ardonagh reveals £900m capital raise

Ardonagh has announced a £900m capital raise to fund acquisitions both in the UK and internationally.

The business stated that its existing shareholders have subscribed for £350m of additional equity combined with a £550m additional committed Capex, Acquisition and Re-organisation Facility backed by existing lenders.

It added that this combined funding will enable it to continue making acquisitions and investments “at pace” both in the UK and internationally.

