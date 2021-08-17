Aston Lark Ireland buys again

Aston Lark Ireland has purchased A.R. Brassington & Co, a subsidiary of the ARB Group.

Dublin-based Brassington Insurance was founded by Arthur Rochelle Brassington in 1929 and is one of Ireland’s oldest insurance brokers.

According to Aston Lark, the business offers solutions to clients and customers, direct and wholesale, and is led by the management team of Cathal O’Brien and Paul Carty. O’Brien is now set to exit the business.

The broker specialises in travel insurance and also offers