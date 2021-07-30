Gallagher reports rise in brokerage revenues for H1 2021
Gallagher has reported a rise in revenue for its brokerage segment to $3bn (£2.1bn) in the first half of 2021, up from $2.6bn in H1 2020.
Profit for this division increased to $592.0m (H1 2020: $501.6m), while adjusted Ebitdac rose to $1.1bn (H1 2020: $844.4m).
In addition, revenue in Gallagher’s risk management division increased to $465.3m in H1 2021, up from $402.6m in the first half of last year.
Gallagher closed a total of 12 deals in the first half of the year, including its purchase of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Extinction Rebellion hits Lloyd’s in paint attack
- Allianz restructure sparks mixed reactions
- Aon: Executive committee shuffled post-deal collapse
- Gallagher divestment deal aborted after WTW/Aon merger breaks down
- Sabre reports COR of 74.4%
- Former rugby star joins Ardonagh
- PremFina names Sharon Bishop UK & Ireland CEO