Gallagher reports rise in brokerage revenues for H1 2021

Gallagher has reported a rise in revenue for its brokerage segment to $3bn (£2.1bn) in the first half of 2021, up from $2.6bn in H1 2020.

Profit for this division increased to $592.0m (H1 2020: $501.6m), while adjusted Ebitdac rose to $1.1bn (H1 2020: $844.4m).

In addition, revenue in Gallagher’s risk management division increased to $465.3m in H1 2021, up from $402.6m in the first half of last year.

