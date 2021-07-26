Insurance Age

Aon/WTW merger collapses amid US DOJ lawsuit

Aon and Willis Towers Watson have announced that they are terminating their business combination agreement to end litigation with the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

In June, the DOJ filed a civil antitrust lawsuit to attempt to stop the proposed $30bn (£22.9bn) merger, stating that the deal would “create a broking behemoth” and “threatens to eliminate competition, raise prices and reduce innovation”.

Aon will now pay a $1bn termination fee to WTW.

Litigation
Aon chief executive officer, Greg

