Travel broker Staysure buys Rock Insurance Group

Staysure Group has bought Rock Insurance Group, a travel insurance white labelling and partnerships business, for an undisclosed sum.

The travel insurance specialist stated that the deal is set to be “mutually beneficial” and will expand its customer base as well as allow Staysure Group access to sell Rock’s products and services.

It detailed that it will further extend Staysure’s footprint and follows the recent acquisitions of travel broker Avanti and aggregator PayingTooMuch.

Rock