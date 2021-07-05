Castle Insurance Services buys Seaham-based broker

Castle Insurance Services has bought Seaham-based Pounder Insurance Services, Insurance Age can reveal.

The deal will see three staff moving across to Castle and adds around £650,000 in gross written premium to the broker.

Castle managing director Paul Younger stated that the Durham-headquartered business had been on the acquisition trail in its local area for the last few years. The latest deal follows its purchase of EW Knapton in June 2020.

Local

He commented: “We bought a good local