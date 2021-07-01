More acquisitions in the pipeline after Jensten closes largest deal to date

Jensten Group’s swoop for Tasker is the company’s largest acquisition to date, according to chief executive officer Alistair Hardie.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval and includes Tasker Insurance Brokers, Tasker & Partners and Gresham Underwriting, will add £50m in gross written premium to Jensten.

Hardie told Insurance Age that Tasker “fits the bill” for what the business is looking for in an acquisition.

He added: “They mirrored us strategically. They’re bringing some