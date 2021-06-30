Jensten buys Tasker

The Jensten Group has bought Tasker Insurance Group for an undisclosed sum, adding £50m in gross written premium to the group.

The business stated that the deal, which includes Tasker Insurance Brokers, Tasker & Partners, and Gresham Underwriting, marks a significant step towards its target to reach £500m GWP within the next three to five years.

Jensten noted that it now controls in excess of £300m GWP and that the deal also includes “centres of excellence” with specialisms in PI and Medmal