Amicus completes MBO backed by Shawbrook Bank

Shawbrook Bank has backed a management buy-out of Amicus Insurance Solutions by the broker’s co-founder Adam Scott.

Scott, who launched the business alongside Richard Evans in 2009, has bought Evans’s shares for an undisclosed sum.

According to a statement, the MBO came about after Evans stated his intention to retire, and the broker noted that he will continue to “support the business when required” until full retirement.

Following completion of the MBO, Scott has unveiled plans to grow the