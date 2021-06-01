Partners& targets £400m in GWP

Partners&’s purchase of Town and Country will give the business “critical mass” in Devon and Cornwall, according to chief executive officer Phil Barton.

Barton told Insurance Age that Partners& already had smaller offices in Okehampton, Newquay and Plymouth prior to the deal, but that it had been looking for a broker that could serve as a hub in the South West.

“Town and Country is a business we’ve admired and my managing partner in the South West has known the business pretty intimately for a