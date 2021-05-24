Ardonagh's Q1 deal spend revealed

Ardonagh spent a total of £111.28m in cash on deals in the first quarter of 2021, according to its financial statement for the three months to 31 March.

With share capital and other factors taken into account, the total purchase consideration was £191.9m.

As previously reported, Ardonagh-owed Atlanta bought telematics broker Marmalade at the end of March.

The group detailed that it had paid £21m in cash for Marmalade and that the deal had included a contingent consideration with a fair value