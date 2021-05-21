Aston Lark Ireland continues expansion with fresh deal

Aston Lark Ireland has bought Veritan Consultants, trading as Brady Burns & Associates, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal follows its purchases of Irish brokers O’Loughlin Insurance Group in April and North County Brokers in March.

Based in Newbridge in County Kildare, Brady Burns was founded in 1989 by Joe Brady and Breda Burns. Continuing the family legacy, Burns’s son Eimhin joined the business in 2006.

The broker specialises in commercial and personal lines insurance solutions for retail