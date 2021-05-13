FSCS reduces broker levy for 2021/22

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has updated its levy forecast for 2021/22, with the broker levy set to be reduced to £12.9m.

The total broker contribution has reduced from £146.8m to £73.8m. This includes the levy for the broking funding class of £12.9m, compared to the forecast of £14.4m, as well as a contribution to the retail pool of £60.9m, which has been reduced down from £132.4m.

The FSCS explained that the total levy, which has been revised to £833m, is expected to