Aon/WTW to divest $3.6bn of assets to Gallagher ahead of merger

Aon and Willis Towers Watson (WTW) have agreed to sell WTW assets, including Willis Re, to Gallagher as they take “important step” toward closing their proposed combination.

Aon said in a statement that these businesses, which also include a set of WTW corporate risk and broking and health and benefits services, will be divested for a total consideration of $3.57bn (£2.53bn).

Review

The move follows questions raised by the European Commission, which launched a review into the merger last year