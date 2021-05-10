Seventeen Group snaps up Ruislip-based broker

Seventeen Group has bought Middlesex-based broker Pinner Risk Solutions (PRS) for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

The move follows its deal to buy Ryan’s last week. In an interview with Insurance Age today (10 May), Seventeen Group chief executive officer Paul Anscombe said the business was due to announce two further transactions within the next few days.

PRS was established in 2012 by the current owner and managing director Zena Tebboth and focuses on clients in the