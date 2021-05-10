Seventeen Group set to announce two more deals following swoop for Ryan's

Seventeen Group is set to reveal two more deals within the next few days, according to chief executive officer Paul Anscombe.

The business bought Ryan Insurance Group last week in a transaction that brings over £12m in gross written premium to the company.

Ryan’s will be integrated with Seventeen Group-owned broker James Hallam, and Anscombe explained that the deal had come about after the business purchased Una Alliance member WPS two years ago.

Una is chaired by Tim Ryan, who is also