SchemeServe creates scheme sharing facility with capacity from seven providers

SchemeServe has created a scheme capacity facility with a panel of seven insurers, Insurance Age can reveal.

The panel will sit on its new scheme sharing facility, the SchemeServe Network, which it said is due to be launched this month.

The insurer panel, called SchemeServe Partners, will connect brokers and managing general agents (MGAs) looking for capacity for their schemes to insurers with matching appetite.

The software provider noted that the panel consists of Axa, Ecclesiastical, Pen