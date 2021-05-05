Biba questions need for flexible working charter for brokers

Brokers have stated that they would be supportive of a flexible working charter for the broking industry.

This follows the news from last week that the Association of British Insurers (ABI) had launched its Making Flexible Work Charter in a campaign which it said aims to attract and retain the best talent from all backgrounds to the sector.

The ABI stated that firms that sign the charter commit to opening up the majority of their roles to flexible working, job sharing, and part-time working.