GRP completes Marsh Networks deal
Global Risk Partners (GRP) has completed its acquisition of Marsh’s UK Networks business, following regulatory approval.
The deal was first flagged in February this year. At the time, GRP group CEO Mike Bruce told Insurance Age that the company had always been interested in having a network as part of its distribution and that he believed GRP could add some “extra oomph” to the proposition.
As part of the transaction, David Hopwood, head of the UK Networks business, joins the GRP executive
