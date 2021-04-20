Insurance Age

MacBeth buys Buckinghamshire broker

Independent broker Macbeth has completed its second acquisition in 18 months, with the purchase of Buckinghamshire-based Peter Lole as it seeks to consolidate its position as “the Thames Valley’s leading chartered broker”.

Macbeth’s purchase takes its GWP income from £17m to £23m and sees the Reading-based team grow to 45.

The deal will see Peter Lole’s Tracey Meaney remain as a director.

The move follows the firm’s 2019 acquisition of SME specialists CMJ and extends Macbeth’s existing

